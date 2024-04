SNAPS

Marikina Mayor, VM grace opening of dialysis center

LOOK: Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro and Marikina City First District Representative Maan Teodoro lead the soft opening of the Marikina City Dialysis Center in Marikina City on 16 April 2024. The dialysis center aims to provide essential care and support to individuals seeking dialysis treatment, free of charge. The opening is part of the celebration of the city's 394th founding anniversary. | via Analy Labor