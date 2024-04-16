MARCOS HINDI ISUSUKO SI RODY SA ICC

Iginiit ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nitong Lunes na hindi niya isusuko si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa International Criminal Court kung sakaling maglabas na ito ng warrant of arrest laban sa dating presidente.

Sa isang forum, sinabi ni Marcos na hindi pa rin kinikilala ng Pilipinas ang ICC at paliwanag niya, nag-aapply lang ang ICC kung walang police force at judiciary kaya hindi ito uubra sa bansa na malakas at aktibo ang pulisya at hudikatura.

Dagdag pa ni Marcos, gumagana ang justice system ng bansa kaya walang dahilan para pumasok ang ICC sa bansa.

Pinagmalaki din ng Pangulo na sa ilalim ng kaniyang administrasyon mas pinalakas pa ang kampanya sa iligal na droga na nakatutok sa prevention at rehabilitation.

“That is the reason why we are saying we are well within the rules. It is their rule. It is the rule of ICC that they come in when there is no judiciary, they come in when there is police force. We have a judiciary,” saad ni Marcos.

“The former Chief Justice is sitting right here, he will explain to you how healthy and robust and how active the judiciary is. The police force, I think, is the same thing. So that is the reason. We are well within international law when we take the position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of ICC in the Philippines,” dagdag niya.

Sa ibang balita, inamin ni Marcos na “It’s Complicated” ang status ng kaniyang relasyon ngayon sa pamilya Duterte matapos ang kaliwa’t kanang batikos laban sa kaniya.

Sinabi ng Pangulo, na sa ngayon ang nakakausap lamang niya sa pamilya ay si Vice President Sara Duterte.

Binigyang-diin ng Pangulo na mula noong panahon ng kampanya at hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin nagbabago ang kanilang relasyon.

Ipinunto ng Presidente na kaniyang tinanong ang Pangalawang Pangulo kung okay pa ba siya sa kabila ng mga tirada ng kaniyang ama at ng mga kaalyado nito.

” It’s complicated. It’s complicated. But if you ask about… The one, of course, I have the most contact with is Inday Sara and how we were with each other during the campaign, after the election, it hasn’t really changed,” sabi ni Marcos.

“Yun na nga, that’s what she always says. Oh, are you all right na you’re in the middle of all of these?” She says, “No, I’ll just work. Don’t worry about it. I’ll just work and work and work and work. That’s her attitude,” dagdag niya.