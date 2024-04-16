Man arrested with P347K 'shabu' in Pasay cemetery drug bust

An estimated P347,000 worth of illegal drugs was seized from a man in a drug sting on Monday night at a Pasay City cemetery.

The anti-drug operation conducted by the Station Intelligence Section of Pasay City Police Station at Pasay City Public Cemetery resulted in the arrest of a suspect, identified as alias Kim, a 32-year-old male, for violation of Section 11 of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest took place at approximately 11:00 p.m., following surveillance and validation efforts based on information provided by a confidential informant.

Upon verifying the information, the intelligence team acted swiftly regarding alias Kim's alleged involvement in the illicit drug trade.

During the arrest, authorities confiscated 51.16 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P347,888.

The pieces of evidence seized included one medium-sized knot-tied transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

Alias Kim is currently detained pending further legal proceedings, and the confiscated evidence will be submitted to SPD Forensic Unit for laboratory examination and analysis.