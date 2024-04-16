Guadiz: Metro transport strike not ‘paralyzing’

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday revealed that the nationwide transport strike has not paralyzed the transportation situation in Metro Manila.

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said that based on the agency’s monitoring, traffic on a Monday was still at its usual as he stressed that passengers were still able to catch rides and there were no queues logged.

He added that while they have not recorded any untoward incidents and a huge passenger volume situation, rescue buses were still prepositioned in case of public transport shortage catering to passengers in key areas in Metro Manila.

Guadiz also disclosed that based on their monitoring, there is no need for the rescue buses to be utilized just yet.

“We have what we call rescue buses which was procured in partnership with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Department of Transportation,” Guadiz said.

“They are ready in areas that may be short of public transportation. But as of now, we don’t see anyone in need, because when we toured the key areas in Metro Manila, public transportation was enough,” he added.

However, the LTFRB chief said that they are keeping an eye on possible accidents that may occur which may require the need to deploy the rescue buses.

“It is possible that these rescue buses will be used later on if there is an attempt to threaten those who are not joining the transport strike,” said Guadiz, adding that the rescue buses might be utilized to bring home affected passengers later during the day if jeepneys would not cater to workers going home.