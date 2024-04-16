After their successful participation at the recently concluded Artfair Philippines last February where they launched their groundbreaking “LakART” series artist collaboration, Lakat Sustainables is back.
The sneaker brand is stepping into summer 2024 with all the bright ideas.
These stylish and handwoven statements from Kabangkalan, Negros are bringing in the fun with irresistibly cool and refreshing hues to beat the tormenting heat.
The current new kids on the color block to walk with on sunny days are Tickled Pink (salmon), Oceana (aqua) and Limelight (Lime).
In this fashion season full of beiges, lights and brights, our classic style sneakers, slip-ons and high-tops are made modern with these forward Pantone forecast channeling a certain lightness of being.
Gone are the outdated days of gender-based color, biased preferences, unapologetic discrimination and non-inclusive suggestions.
Desaturated tones and sorbet shades is highlighting the brand’s current colorway that’s cool on the eyes. Nothing like being a season or two ahead of the pack and having a trendy piece of investment. Now isn’t that one of this season’s bright ideas?
Catch these limited sneaker drops at www.creativedefinitions.com or through IG @lakatsustainables.
Photography by Bliss Mabini
Creative direction and fashion styling by Luis Espiritu Jr.
Makeup Mau Aguasin
Associate fashion stylists Rudolph Leonor and Bang Martinez
Modeled by Ila Dawn Diato and Jaime Sta Maria both from IM Agency.
Shot on location at __parallel_ in Tanauan, Batangas.
Special thanks to Pam Begre.