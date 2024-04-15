Reyna Bulakna draws huge field

While elite female triathletes prepare for the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu this Sunday in Mactan, Cebu, a more inclusive race awaits beginners and weekend runners as the “5k All-Female Reyna Bulakna Run” unveils on Friday in Lapu-Lapu City.

Held in collaboration with the Lapu-Lapu City Government and 2Go Group Inc., the event aims to celebrate women’s participation in sports, welcoming 600 participants of all backgrounds, including transgender women and other members of the female LGBTQ community.

The event, spearheaded by the organizing The IRONMAN Group’s regional director Princess Galura, extends a warm invitation to wives, female relatives of past and future IRONMAN triathlon participants, such as the IM 70.3 Lapu-Lapu and the IRONKIDS, to join the festivities at the Liberty Shrine.

The Reyna Bulakna Run, named in honor of Lapu-Lapu’s wife Bulakna, marks the third female-only fun run organized by IRONMAN Philippines, following the success of the IronGirl competitions in 2016 and 2019.

The 5-kilometer race will commence with a scenic two-loop run inside the Liberty Shrine, showcasing both the beauty of the surroundings and the spirit of female athleticism.

The event also underscores the organizers’ commitment to promoting gender equality in sports, fostering an environment where women of all backgrounds can thrive.