P37-M smuggled marijuana intercepted

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) has intercepted some P37 million worth of marijuana or dried kush at the Manila port after a physical examination and x-ray scanning on Friday, 12 April 2024, led to the discovery of the illegal drugs inside a container.

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) unit on Sunday disclosed that the 100 percent physical examination and small baggage x-ray scanning of the shipment showed six boxes with 30,952 grams, or 30.952 kilograms, of suspected dried marijuana or kush with a total estimated value of P37,142,400 million.

Earlier, the CIIS-MICP requested for the 100 percent physical examination of the shipment after profiling and receiving derogatory information that the balikbayan boxes contain illegal drugs from Thailand.

CIIS director Verne Enciso revealed that the boxes contained marijuana in various weight: the first box has two pouches with 200 grams each and nine pouches with 500 grams each, while the second box has 10 pouches with 500 grams each.

The third box has 10 pouches in varying weight: 530 grams, 460 grams, 666 grams, 549 grams, 461 grams, 1,013 grams, 750 grams, 263 grams, 494 grams, and 526 grams; the fourth box has 10 pouches with 500 grams each and one pouch with 340 grams; and the fifth box has 10 pouches with 500 grams each.

Enciso added that the sixth box has 10 pouches with 500 grams each, broken down into: five Alaskan igloo kush, two Hawali gold, two Blue mountain fire, and one Cherry haze.

“There’s an intensified effort from these unscrupulous individuals to bring these illegal drugs into the country. We have seen in the past months how they tried to hide these in balikbayan boxes and the like. Fortunately, our frontline officers continue to employ an effective combination of enforcement mindedness and technology that led to this significant seizure,” said Enciso.

The shipment was examined at the Designated Examination Area of the MICP by the assigned Customs examiner, and witnessed by the CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, Philippine Coast Guard, Environmental Protection and Compliance Division and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Deputy commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy said that the marking of the seized goods is ongoing.

“We want to make sure that our process is foolproof, so we can prosecute these groups and individuals to the fullest extent of the law. Not only is their prosecution for the benefit of our people, but it also shows the agency’s support for our officers who have sacrificed so much to bring these people to justice,” Uy said.