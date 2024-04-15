Hontiveros to PNP: Revoke license to own, possess firearms of Quiboloy

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to revoke and cancel the license to own and possess firearms of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

"Quiboloy is armed and dangerous. His armed soldiers are very much alive and ready to die for him. The PNP should confiscate these firearms at once," Hontiveros said in a statement.

She made the statement after photos and videos circulated online of Quiboloy's alleged private army training with firearms.

Last week, the PNP said in a press conference that Quiboloy, who has registered at least 19 firearms, cannot be considered "armed and dangerous" because he had no previous record of violence nor a record of employing private armed groups.

The remarks did not sit well with Hontiveros, stressing that the PNP "should do better."

"Everyone on social media already knows that he has a private army, so why does it seem like they're turning a blind eye? Quiboloy is a fugitive, so the PNP should not hesitate to confiscate his weapons," the senator said.

She also stressed that the PNP should exhaust all efforts to finally pin Quiboloy down, especially since the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader already faces two warrants of arrest.

"I urge the new PNP chief, PGen Rommel Marbil, to step up. There could be a failure of intelligence if it takes this long to locate Quiboloy's whereabouts," she said.

"Two warrants of arrest have been issued but he has not been arrested yet. Along with his private army, he is a threat to peace and order in the country," she added.

Earlier this month, the Davao Regional Trial Court ordered the arrest of the religious leader and five others identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes, for sexual abuse.

He, along with others, faced charges for violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

They were specifically accused of sexual abuse of a minor and maltreatment.

Quiboloy, whose whereabouts are still unknown, earlier admitted he was in hiding due to alleged threats to his life.

He attributed the said threats to the United States, which he said is being aided by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Last week, the Pasig City Regional Trial Court also issued a warrant of arrest against him for qualified human trafficking.

He was charged along with five others with qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act No. 9208.