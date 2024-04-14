Speaking of high-tech, try a Gogoro Smartscooter

We are all about security, control, and personalization.

Owners can make each riding experience better with updates that will make your Gogoro Smartscooter smarter over time.

One of the steps is to monitor your Gogoro Smartscooter effortlessly with a few taps on your smartphone. The Gogoro App is your all-in-one tool, offering real-time updates on battery status, estimated range, and nearby GoStations.

It also enables users to access their ride history, receive vital Smartscooter notifications, and schedule Gogoro Service Center appointments. This app guarantees Gogoro Smartscooter users convenience and essential information right at their fingertips.

Linking the Smartscooter to your account adds an extra layer of security, while digitally encrypted keycards and smart batteries ensure that only you have control over your vehicle.

On top of that, your Smartscooter will only work with your unique subscription plan, ensuring that each ride is a safe one.

Through Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) updates, your Smartscooter gets the latest software improvements wirelessly, eliminating the need for visits to the Gogoro Service Center. These updates not only ensure your Smartscooter operates at its best but also bring in new features and fix any issues.