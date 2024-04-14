Astara-led GAC Motor Philippines enters the second quarter of 2024 on a strong note with the inauguration of GAC Motor in San Fernando, Pampanga under Autokid Motors.

This GAC Motor dealership complies with GAC’s global showroom standards, and is fully outfitted with 3S facilities for vehicle maintenance and service.

“Today’s opening of GAC Motor San Fernando is truly a landmark occasion. It highlights the mutual dedication of Astara Philippines and Autokid to strengthen GAC’s brand presence especially in Pampanga,” said Franz Decloedt, brand head of GAC Motor, Astara Philippines.

He added: “Together, we are driven to empower Filipino families, enterprises, and communities through the state-of-the-art and high-performance vehicles of GAC Motor, such as the recently launched luxury M8 MPV and the family-friendly M6 Pro.”

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Central Luzon with the opening of GAC Motor San Fernando,” said Kevin McHale Yao, CEO of Autokid Motors.

“We’re all about delivering top-notch cars and service, and with our proven experience in distributing top-quality automotive brands, we’re here to make sure every customer gets more than just a car — they get a fantastic experience.”

The new dealership, situated along Olongapo-Gapan Road, Barangay Magliman, in San Fernando City, showcases GAC Motor’s international showroom standards, ensuring a world-class, premium experience for all its customers.

The showroom can display as much as six vehicles, providing customers with a comprehensive showcase of the automotive brand’s extraordinary lineup.

The 1,500-square-meter facility is also a fully outfitted 3S dealership, with an operational service shop featuring eight work bays along with diagnostic equipment and special tools specifically for use with GAC vehicles.

The facility has available stock of genuine parts, ensuring fast and dependable aftersales service for all GAC Motor vehicle owners.

GAC Motor San Fernando is part of the brand’s growing dealer network in the Philippines, on track to reach 35 by the end of 2024.

Autokid Motors is set to open more GAC Motor dealerships in Congressional Avenue and Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City, as well as in Guiguinto, Bulacan and Subic, Zambales.

In addition, all GAC Motor vehicles purchased come with an after sales warranty for the first five years or 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

All vehicles sold by the dealership are also covered by 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance, free Preventive Maintenance Service on the first 5,000 kilometers, and a service call center available for customers.