Iranians seize ship with 4 OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed yesterday that four Filipino seafarers are among the 25 crew members aboard the Aries ship seized by Iranian forces on Saturday.

The DMW said on Sunday that they are in touch with the families of the Filipino seafarers and have assured them of full government support and assistance, as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company operates the ship.

“We are also in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the licensed manning agency, the ship manager, and the operator to ensure the safety and well-being and work on the release of our dear seafarers,” the agency said.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said the four Filipino sailors are safe and that the seized ship is anchored in a port in Iran at the time of writing.

“What we are trying to do right now is establish communication with them. We are coordinating with the ship owner to establish a connection with the ship and with the seafarers,” he added.

“We just got word that they are safe on board. The ship is just anchored [in Iran],” he said, adding that they had already identified the seafarers and had reached out to their respective families, providing constant updates.

Citing reports from Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized the Portuguese-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz by boarding it by rappelling from a helicopter.

MSC confirmed Iran’s seizure of the ship and assured coordination with the relevant authorities for its safe return.

MSC Aries is said to be an affiliate of the international ship management company Zodiac Maritime, partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.