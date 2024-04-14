BLAST

Ford screens ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel at Tempur Cinema

THE hit movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Photograph courtesy of Columbia Pictures

In celebration of the first anniversary of the Next-Gen Ford Territory, Ford Philippines threw a movie screening last Saturday.

It wasn’t an ordinary movie afternoon, though, as it beamed the highly anticipated movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

And to add to the “5-Star” treatment, the screening was held at the Uptown Tempur Cinema where moviegoers got to watch the movie lying in bed.

FORD Philippines managing director Mike Breen (right) and communications director EJ Francisco welcome the moviegoers. Photograph by Vangie Baga-Reyes for the Daily Tribune

Ford has recently launched the “5-Star Care Package” that includes five-year warranty, five-year service plan, five-year roadside assist for the Territory Titanium owners.

That is on top of the P20,000 discount for buyers.

