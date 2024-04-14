Ford screens ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel at Tempur Cinema

In celebration of the first anniversary of the Next-Gen Ford Territory, Ford Philippines threw a movie screening last Saturday.
It wasn’t an ordinary movie afternoon, though, as it beamed the highly anticipated movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
And to add to the “5-Star” treatment, the screening was held at the Uptown Tempur Cinema where moviegoers got to watch the movie lying in bed.
Ford has recently launched the “5-Star Care Package” that includes five-year warranty, five-year service plan, five-year roadside assist for the Territory Titanium owners.
That is on top of the P20,000 discount for buyers.