Carsome, Seaoil forge tie for ‘Free Fuel Frenzy’ campaign

Carsome Philippines, the largest online platform for certified pre-owned cars, has partnered with Seaoil, the country’s leading independent fuel provider, to launch the exciting “Free Fuel Frenzy” campaign.

This dynamic partnership goes beyond just savings — it’s about creating a seamless and cost-effective used car ownership journey for Filipinos.

The campaign offers three tiers of savings.

First is the “Free Fuel for a Year.” Cruise into summer with free fuel for a whole year (worth P60,000) when you purchase the head-turning 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0 AT Diesel, on or before 30 April.

This exclusive offer takes a significant chunk out of your running costs, allowing you to truly enjoy the freedom of the open road.

Second, “Fuel Up on Savings.” Every car purchase from Carsome Philippines between 1 to 15 April comes with a complimentary fuel voucher worth P1,000 through the PriceLOCQ app by Seaoil. These vouchers provide immediate savings on your first fill-up, getting you on the road faster and for less.

And third, “Discounted Fuel All Summer Long.”

All Carsome car buyers can now enjoy year-round savings between 1 April and 31 December with discounted gas (P3 off per liter for gasoline, P2 off per liter for diesel) at participating Seaoil stations throughout 2024.

This ongoing partnership with Seaoil ensures benefit from consistently lower fuel prices, putting more money back in your pocket for the year.

“This partnership with Seaoil allows us to further enhance the car buying experience in the Philippines. By combining Carsome’s wide selection of quality pre-owned cars with Seaoil’s extensive network of gas stations and controlled fuel rates with the PriceLOCQ app, we’re making car ownership a more accessible and rewarding experience for all Filipinos,” said Alan Cheah, country head of Carsome Philippines.

“We are delighted to be part of the car ownership journey of Carsome customers. This partnership is also an opportunity to introduce more motorists to the ‘Alagang Seaoil’ experience through the exciting deals available on the PriceLOCQ app. We also look forward to offering our top-quality products to them and enhancing their driving experience,” said Jayvee dela Fuente, Seaoil VP for corporate and consumer marketing.