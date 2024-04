LATEST

A vehicular accident at Quezon Avenue

LOOK: Quezon City Police District (QCPD) authorities, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel, and traffic enforcers investigate a vehicular accident involving an ice delivery truck, sports utility vehicle (SUV), and an owner type jeep along Quezon Avenue corner Scout Santiago in Quezon City on Sunday, 14 April 2024 | via Analy Labor