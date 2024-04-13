SPORTS

Sarno confident; Ando cautious

Sarno confident; Ando cautious

Vanessa Sarno vows to deliver a weightlifting medal even as a debutante in the 2024 Paris Olympics while second-timer Elreen Ando swears she has to ramp up her game in order to make a podium finish.

“My goal there in Paris is to win a medal. I know everybody is saying it’s impossible for a first-timer to do it but I want to break that mindset,” Sarno, who will see action in the 71-kilogram class, said.

“I want to erase the belief that a first-timer can’t win an Olympic medal,” the 20-year-old from Bohol said.

Sarno’s confidence level stemmed from her gold medal-winning performance in the 2021 Asian championships and her back-to-back triumphs in the Southeast Asian Games in 2022 and 2023.

While Sarno is oozing with confidence, the 25-year-old Ando, who will be taking part in her second Olympics, is keeping her feet planted on the ground.

“I need to double my training to get a medal in Paris, My lifting technique has to be good for me to execute better lifts,” Ando, who hails from Cebu, said.

Since going down from 64-kg to 59-kg, Ando won a gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia and a silver medal in the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent last February.

During the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Ando bagged the 64-kg bronze.

Sarno and Ando are two of three lifters already assured of a Paris stint. The other is John Ceniza.

A fourth entry could be Rosegie Ramos, whose fate will be known next month.

The final list of Olympic qualifiers will be released by the International Weightlifting Federation on 24 May.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph