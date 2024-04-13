Chinese under Interpol red list denied entry at NAIA 3

A Chinese national wanted by the International Police (Interpol) for voice phishing fraud was excluded or barred entry by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The BI identified the suspect as Li Mingzhu, a 32-year-old who was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 upon his arrival via Cebu Pacific flight from Hong Kong on Friday after the BI officers referred the passenger for secondary inspection.

It was discovered by the Bureau that Li was the subject of an Interpol red alert due to his purported participation in voice phishing fraud.

The bureau received a report that Li set up 31 cell phones with call-masking features in his car in order to enable the voice-phishing scam.

By showing fictitious numbers on their screens during the fraudulent calls, these phones were utilized to trick people.

The Interpol report said the incident happened in South Korea, with the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warrant of arrest against him in April last year for violating the Telecommunications Business Act.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the importance of collaboration in preventing such crimes.

“This case underscores the necessity of international cooperation in combating transnational crimes like voice phishing,” Tansingco said.

Li was excluded and boarded into the next available flight back to his port of origin. His name was also included in the BI’s blacklist, barring any future attempts at re-entry.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent individuals involved in fraudulent activities from entering our country,” Commissioner Tansingco added.

“The BI is committed to upholding the integrity of our borders and protecting the public from such criminal elements,” he added.