‘Swap to the future’ this weekend

The Gogoro Philippines will hold the “Swap To The Future” on Saturday and Sunday at UP Town Center by Ayala Malls.

Promising an exciting glimpse into the future of mobility, the event will feature smartscooter test drives, special discounts, freebies and raffle.

“Discover how Gogoro is shaping smarter, cleaner, and safer cities across the Philippines, as we showcase our innovative solutions for urban transportation,” read Gogoro’s press release.

“Experience the thrill of cutting-edge performance and ultimate comfort by test driving our Gogoro Smartscooters firsthand.”

The event is open to the public and aimed at promoting the movement toward a brighter, more sustainable future.