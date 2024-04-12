Russia fires 40 missiles, 40 drones at Ukraine

KYIV (AFP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia fired more than 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight, again hitting the city of Kharkiv and targeting “critical infrastructure” throughout the country.

“Some missiles and ‘Shahed’ drones were successfully shot down. Unfortunately, only a part of them,” Zelensky added.

Nobody was reported killed in the attack.

The president said infrastructure facilities were also targeted in Kyiv, the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Odesa in the south, and the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said hundreds of rescuers had been deployed at sites across the country after “massive shelling.”

“For several hours, the Russian military attacked five regions of Ukraine, hitting critical infrastructure,” he said.

He said Moscow fired “more than 10 missiles” at Kharkiv, leaving parts of the city without electricity.

“Fortunately, according to operational data, today’s attack resulted in no deaths or injuries,” he said.