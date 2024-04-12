Princeton Plasma Innovation Center secures funding for sustainable, energy-efficient initiatives

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) has made great strides in building the Princeton Plasma Innovation Center (PPIC) following the acquisition of $10 million from Princeton University for site preparation and another $2.3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

PPPL director Steve Cowley said that the PPIC project would not only provide a bigger and more efficient space for laboratory and office work but would also be sustainable at the same time.

“PPIC will not only be a beautiful gateway into our national laboratory, but it will also be a sustainable building,” said Cowley. “Sustainability is at the heart of our mission to achieve fusion energy as a clean, safe and virtually limitless source of energy.”