Princeton Plasma Innovation Center secures funding for sustainable, energy-efficient initiatives

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) has made great strides in building the Princeton Plasma Innovation Center (PPIC) following the acquisition of $10 million from Princeton University for site preparation and another $2.3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
PPPL director Steve Cowley said that the PPIC project would not only provide a bigger and more efficient space for laboratory and office work but would also be sustainable at the same time.
“PPIC will not only be a beautiful gateway into our national laboratory, but it will also be a sustainable building,” said Cowley. “Sustainability is at the heart of our mission to achieve fusion energy as a clean, safe and virtually limitless source of energy.”
The PPPL director also mentioned that PPIC will be a space for expanding its research into plasma science. He said, “PPIC will provide space for our fusion energy research and for research into plasma science applications in microelectronics, quantum computing, and sustainable technologies.”
The grant secured from the DOE will be used to expand the center’s geothermal wells. A geothermal well captures heat through a heat pump, which can be utilized for energy-efficient heating, air conditioning systems, or generating electricity throughout the building.
Considering these efforts, the construction of PPIC is committed to upholding sustainable initiatives to achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold certification. Features include the use of natural lights throughout the building, space for future solar cells, a 40 percent reduction in indoor water use, natural ventilation, energy-efficient lighting, and more.
PPIC is part of the campus’ goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2046, according to campus development manager Kenyon Petura.
“We are very excited by the opportunity to expand PPIC’s sustainable features, and we’re grateful to Princeton University for all their help,” Petura said.
The PPIC project is set to be completed in 2027.