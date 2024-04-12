LATEST

MMDA, MMC hold press briefing on agency issues

LOOK: Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Metro Manila Council (MMC) President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora hold a press conference on several issues at the MMDA Headquarters in Pasig City on 12 April 2024. First, the MMDA and MMC announced that the 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. adjusted work hours of Metro Manila LGUs will start on 2 May instead of 15 April. Secondly, Chairman Artes also showed the new identification cards that will be given to deputized traffic enforcers in Metro Manila to identify the personnel involved in its operations officially. | Photos by Analy Labor