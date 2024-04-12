College students spearhead artistic development workshops

With the aim to foster holistic and multidisciplinary learning, Hulmahan ANI-A Workshop Series, a week-long creative initiative of development seminars, trainings, lectures, and performances in Ozamiz City, empowered young visionaries with technical capabilities and cultural appreciation.

The initiative served as efforts to teach the homegrown talents from La Salle University (LSU) about social development anchoring on arts, culture, and academic areas as connecting disciplines for student formation. The artistic event was spearheaded by chairpersons, educators, and alumni from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Arts, Culture, and Performance (SACP).