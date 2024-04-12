College students spearhead artistic development workshops

With the aim to foster holistic and multidisciplinary learning, Hulmahan ANI-A Workshop Series, a week-long creative initiative of development seminars, trainings, lectures, and performances in Ozamiz City, empowered young visionaries with technical capabilities and cultural appreciation.
The initiative served as efforts to teach the homegrown talents from La Salle University (LSU) about social development anchoring on arts, culture, and academic areas as connecting disciplines for student formation. The artistic event was spearheaded by chairpersons, educators, and alumni from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Arts, Culture, and Performance (SACP).
Creative Industries Management chairperson Alain Zedrick Camiling walked the audience through the construction of the screenplay’s vision and mission. He likewise lectured on marketing, planning, and coordination of projects.
Theater Arts Program chairperson Tuxqs Rutaquio equipped participants with conceptualization and scriptwriting methods for live shows.
Students also acquired strategies for presenting themes, frameworks, costumes, and props for stage constructions and layouts through the talk of Production Design Program educator Jaydee Jasa.
They also gained comprehensive insights on improvisation and movement mimetics through the insightful discussion of Dance Program mentor Mycs Villoso.
To guide aspiring songwriters in their compositions, Music Production faculty member and vocal coach Janine Flores highlighted the techniques of soundscapes, soundtracks, and recordings.
With their newly-acquired knowledge and skills, the attendees showcased their abilities in a culminating show entitled Tagpuan, which served as their final output from all the attended informative sessions.
The spectacle demonstrated short acts that portrayed the realities and issues of the country, particularly in local folklore, mental health, and tourism.
The project and its many programs were also facilitated and participated in by Benilde SACP Dean Magda de Leon, instructors Madonna Tinoy and Jocelyn Lao, and alumni Kimberly Villanueva.
“For us Benildeans, this is our bloodline – to help promote the value of education through inclusion and innovation,” de Leon shared. “It is a huge ordeal to make this happen, but we are called to build each other up,” she said.