UP shifts towards online classes

The University of the Philippines (UP) in Diliman has recommended a shift to remote or asynchronous classes for faculty members in response to concerns raised by the University Student Council regarding the anticipated extreme heat in Metro Manila.

In a statement, the UP Office of the Chancellor announced the recommendation Wednesday, citing the potential health risks associated with the high temperatures.

“Faculty members whose class activities can be conducted online are encouraged to consider remote and/or asynchronous learning modes during periods of extreme heat,” the announcement stated.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) confirmed Wednesday that the hot weather is expected to persist across the country until mid-May.

The heat index refers to the perceived temperature a person feels, factoring in both air temperature and humidity and according to PAGASA, areas experiencing a dangerous heat index (42°C to 51°C) could see an increased risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke with prolonged exposure.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include excessive sweating, fatigue or exhaustion, dizziness or lightheadedness, fainting or near-fainting upon standing, rapid but weak pulse, nausea, and vomiting.

The Department of Health previously issued reminders on how to avoid heat stroke, particularly in areas with a dangerous heat index. These measures include staying hydrated, avoiding midday excursions and opting for early mornings or afternoons, and wearing light, loose clothing