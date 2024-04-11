Mail-order bride victim rescued

Operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 rescued a Filipina woman last 8 April suspected to be a victim of a mail-order bride scheme.

The Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) intercepted the woman as she attempted to depart the country for Fujian, China, with her alleged husband.

Reports said that the couple presented a marriage certificate dated 2019 during primary inspection. However, BI officers noticed inconsistencies in the woman’s testimony and the documentation.

Contrary to the certificate, the woman claimed they were married inside a travel agency in Manila. She also admitted paying P100,000 for the marriage certificate, which the BI’s forensic document laboratory confirmed as authentic.

“This incident highlights the ongoing issue of mail-order bride schemes,” said BI commissioner Norman Tansingco. “Women are lured with promises of a better life abroad, only to be exploited as domestic workers with minimal or no pay.”