Cebu Pacific earns Great Place To Work® certification

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced that the airline has set another milestone after being recognized as a Great Place to Work® for 2024.

This is the first time that an airline in Southeast Asia has achieved such distinction.

According to CEB, the certification was given by The Great Place To Work® Institute, a leading authority on workplace excellence and employee satisfaction, after an independent evaluation emphasized the positive employee experiences that CEB provided in important areas such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

“This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing a workplace where everyone can thrive. As we move forward, our focus remains on upholding Cebu Pacific’s core values and ensuring that our employees remain at the heart of its success,” said Felix Lopez, CEB Chief Human Resources Officer.

Lopez added that over the years, through initiatives that celebrate difference through diversity and inclusion, establish community, and create environments where all voices are heard and appreciated, CEB has focused on promoting positive cultural change. At the core of CEB's exceptional work environment are these programs, which provide workers with the confidence and support they need to succeed and make a meaningful contribution to the company.

In addition to these initiatives, CEB was also named one of the best employers in the Philippines for recent graduates by Prosple this year, and in 2023, it won the LinkedIn Talent Awards' Best Employer Brand category. The said distinctions serve as further evidence of CEB's dedication to offering professionals at all career phases an outstanding work environment.