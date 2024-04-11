Bong Go declared adopted son of Bataan town; graces Super Health Center blessing

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, witnessed the blessing and the turnover ceremony of the Super Health Center in Samal, Bataan, on Wednesday, 10 April.

He remarked, "Ipagpatuloy natin na ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayang mahihirap na walang matakbuhan kung hindi ang gobyerno at mga pampublikong ospital. Para sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan, napakaimportante po nito dahil iyan po ang kanilang lalapitan po talaga, itong mga government health facilities natin. The more we should support it, the more na mag-invest po tayo sa ating healthcare system.”

Go cited that over 700 Super Health Centers are funded nationwide, including eight in the province of Bataan, through his efforts as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers. DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

“Sabi ko nga pera n’yo naman ‘yan, pera ng taumbayan ‘yan, ibalik dapat sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng maayos na serbisyo publiko at ilapit po natin ang serbisyong nararapat para sa kanila. Huwag po natin silang pahirapan. Marami po sa mga kababayan natin sa iba’t ibang sulok ng Pilipinas na wala silang sariling health center. Kaya importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito,” he further stressed.

On the same day, Go inspected the Super Health Center in Hermosa and witnessed the groundbreaking of another in Limay town — both in Bataan. He also assisted displaced workers in those towns.

Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor and the needy, Go also extended additional assistance to 500 displaced workers in Samal during his visit. Held at Samal Sports Complex, Go provided grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts to the beneficiaries. Select recipients also received basketball and volleyball balls, bicycles, cellular phones, shoes, and watches.

In his speech, the lawmaker maintained his support for government initiatives aimed at bolstering employment opportunities for Filipinos affected by job losses, mainly due to the global pandemic. Go also collaborated with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to extend to eligible beneficiaries its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.

Go emphasized the importance of creating more initiatives to support those who have lost their jobs and promote inclusive economic recovery. He filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to institutionalize the proposed Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). This initiative seeks to provide temporary employment to individuals from underprivileged rural areas who face economic hardships, poverty, or seasonal employment disruptions.

The senator also praised the local government of Samal, led by Governor Joet Garcia, Vice Governor Cris Garcia, Congressman Jett Nisay, Congresswoman Geraldine Roman, Board Members Tony Roman and Benjie Serrano, Mayor Alex Acuzar, and Vice Mayor Ronnie Ortiguerra, for their efforts in supporting their communities.

In acknowledgment of his continued service, the Sangguniang Bayan of Samal honored Go as an adopted son of the town. This accolade is outlined in Resolution No. 24-119 from their 81st regular session, which recognizes the senator’s steadfast commitment to the well-being of the people of Samal. He was also declared as an adopted son of Hermosa later that day.

“Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo… Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon,” he reaffirmed.

Among his other efforts to boost local development is his support to various infrastructure projects in Bataan. In his visit to Samal, he also led the groundbreaking for a sports complex and the ribbon cutting at the newly renovated public market—both projects he has advocated for. Earlier, the senator was also instrumental in the acquisition of two ambulance units for the community.

Meanwhile, Go also reminded the public to prioritize their health as he encouraged them to seek medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in Balanga City and Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital in Mariveles.

A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program provides one-stop shops where concerned agencies are brought under one roof to ensure that medical assistance programs are more conveniently within the reach of particularly poor and indigent Filipinos. To date, 161 Malasakit Centers have already been established, and according to the DOH, it has helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical services to all regions. The Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital houses a specialty center for mental health while the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center plans to have a geriatric care center.

Go also expressed support to House Bill No. 8426 filed by Congressman Garcia and is currently being tackled in the Senate Health Committee, which seeks to upgrade the BGHMC to a multi-specialty apex hospital.