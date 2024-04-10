LTFRB says no to additional TNVS slots

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has put a stop on the awarding of additional 10,000 slots to Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS).

LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III last 27 March, defended that the additional 10,000 units of TNVS would provide more jobs for Filipinos.

“As of today, we have only 23,000. And because we feel the need for more players because there is a seeming deficiency in public transportation, nag-award po kami ng 10,000.

“However, in deference again to the clamor of the transport sector, we are postponing indefinitely the awarding of the slots to other players,” Guadiz said.

The LTFRB chief explained that the indefinite postponement will continue until the agency can determine the sufficient number of TNVS vehicles needed for Metro Manila through a thorough computation.

Guadiz said in the previous administration, a calculation indicated that the maximum capacity for TNVS in Metro Manila is 65,000 vehicles.

“As of today, we have only 23,000,” he pointed out.

Earlier, the LTFRB chief noted that the move to add 10,000 slots for TNVS will not negatively affect the jeepneys and tricycles since they have different markets.