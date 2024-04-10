Herbosa on Eid’l Fitr: Ramadan shines brightest as we care for each other's health

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Ted Herbosa on Wednesday extended his greetings to Muslim Filipinos as the sacred month of Ramadan ends.

“Ramadan shines brightest as we care for each other's health and well-being, reflecting on our spirituality, obedience, and closeness to the creator,” Herbosa said.

“The DOH sees the strength you have shown throughout this month of fasting, prayer, and reflection,” he added.

Herbosa also urged Filipino Muslims to “carry this spirit if unity and compassion forward, as we built a healthier future for all” for the new Philippines.

Eid'l Fitr, one of the two most important Islamic celebrations. Traditionally, it is celebrated for three days as an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries.