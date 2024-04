LATEST

PUJ operators, drivers given deadline to consolidate

LOOK: Traditional Jeepneys travel along EDSA corner Kamias and Kamuning roads in Quezon City, on Tuesday, 9 April 2024. Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz reminds jeepney drivers and operators to consolidate before the 30 April deadline during a press conference. |via Analy Labor