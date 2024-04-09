Netizens urged to report vlog humiliating young girl

The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) on Monday night urged netizens to report a vlog humiliating a young girl.

In a Facebook post, a certain “Mineralqueen 2021” was seen humiliating, hurting, and yelling at a young girl allegedly because of a "chikinini" (body mark).

Before the vlog ended, another young boy was also scolded by the vlogger.

Despite the relentless crying of the children, the vlogger still continued to verbally and physically abuse them, especially the young girl.

“Mariing kinukundena ng CWC ang ginawang paglabag sa karapatan ng dalawang bata na nakapaloob sa Republic Act 7610 ng Facebook user na si ‘Mineralqueen 2021’ (The CWC strongly condemns the violation of the rights of two children contained in Republic Act 7610 by Facebook user ‘Mineralqueen 2021’),” CWC said in a statement.

“Sa kabila ng ating pagpupursige na ituro sa mga magulang ang positibong pagdidisiplina at responsableng mga pag-uugali online man o offline, labis na nakakadurog ng pusong makita na mayroong mga magulang o indibidwal na sadyang walang paggalang sa karapatan ng mga bata (Despite our efforts to teach parents positive discipline and responsible behaviors whether online or offline, it is heartbreaking to see that there are parents or individuals who simply do not respect the rights of children. It will never be right to publicly judge children, where their identity, rights, and dignity are openly trampled upon),” it added.

The agency urged netizens not to support similar content online and immediately report them to CWC or to Makabata Helpline 1383.

“Hindi kalianman magiging tama ang publikong paghahatol sa mga bata, kung saan ang kanilang pagkakakilanlan, mga karapatan, at dignidad ay hayagang inaapakan (It will never be right to publicly judge children, where their identity, rights, and dignity are openly trampled upon),” CWC added.

As of writing, the video has garnered over 13.6K reactions, 442 shares, and 516K views.