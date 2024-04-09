Jeepney operators, drivers urged to consolidate before 30 April deadline

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III on Tuesday called on jeepney drivers and operators to consolidate before the 30 April deadline set by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Again, I have to reiterate, hanggang April 30 na lang po ito. We need to consolidate because that is the first part of the modernization program,” Guadiz said.

He added that the extension given by the President is the last consolidation extension given to them.

“So we are asking now the jeepney operators to now avail of the last extension because come April 30, we will no longer allow those who did not consolidate to ply the routes of Metro Manila,” he stressed.

Guadiz stated that the franchises of those who will fail to meet the consolidation deadline will be revoked by the LTFRB, which will prohibit them to ply Metro Manila routes.

“We will revoke those franchises, and we will only be allowing those who have consolidated to ply the routes of Metro Manila,” he said.

In January 2024, President Marcos extended the consolidation deadline for public utility vehicles until 30 April 2024.

The three-month extension of the consolidation aims to give an opportunity to those who expressed intention to consolidate but did not make the previous cut-off.