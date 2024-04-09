Couple yields P122-K worth of shabu, 5 most wanted nabbed in separate ops

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan on Tuesday reported the arrest of a couple who were selling drugs, and five other 'most wanted persons' nabbed in separate police operations Monday, 8 April.

The live-in couple selling drugs were nabbed by the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) under P/Lt Col. Leonnie Ann Dela Cruz, he identified the suspects as Aileen Jane Basaysay, 19 yrs old, and Jomel Padilla, 31 yrs old, live-in residents of Brgy. Payatas, Quezon City.

The suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted at 7:00 p.m. at Majaas St., Group 2, Brgy. Payatas B, Quezon City. Seized from suspect's possession, 18 gram of shabu with an estimated of worth P122,400.00.

They will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, in its latest manhunt operations, operatives of the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) led by P/Maj. Don Don Llapitan arrested Omar Campo, 42 years old, a resident of Santa Monica, Novaliches, Quezon City. Campo is listed as the No. 9 District Level Most Wanted Person was arrested at 6:30 p.m. in his residence.

Campo has a pending Warrant of Arrest for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued by Branch 302, Regional Trial Court (RTC), Quezon City.

At 12:10 AM at No. 21 West Riverside, Barangay Delmonte, SFDM, Quezon City, joint operatives of Masambong Police Station (PS 2) under P/Lt.Col. Jewel Nicanor and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) arrested its No. 7 Station Level Most Wanted Person identified as Mark Gil Blbarez, 28 years old and a resident of No. 21 West Riverside, Barangay Delmonte SFDM, Quezon City. He has a pending Warrant Arrest of R.A 9165 issued by Branch 302, RTC, Quezon City.

Further, the Novaliches Police Station (PS 4) under P/Lt.Col. Reynaldo Vitto arrested their No. 7 MWP identified as Jaypee Suplito, 27 years old and a resident of Brgy. Bagbag, Novliches, Quezon City. He was arrested at 8:30am of 8 April 2024, at Uni-Oil Gasoline Station located along Quirino Highway, Brgy. San Bartolome Novaliches, Quezon City for R.A 9165 issued by Branch 302, RTC, Quezon City.

Likewise, the Project 4 Police Station (PS 8) under P/Lt.Col. Jake Barila arrested its No. 1 Station Level- Most Wanted Person identified as Michael Joseph Fernandez, 37 years old and a resident of San Antonio Village, Dalig, Antipolo City, Rizal at 4:10 PM of 8 April 2024 at Phase 2-B, Block 20, Lot 1, Brgy. Muzon, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Fernandez has a pending Warrant of Arrest for three counts of Rape issued by Branch 98, RTC, Antipolo City, Rizal.

Furthermore, the Anonas Police Station (PS 9) led by P/Lt.Col. Ferdinand Casiano arrested Roderick Lorenzana Medina, 41 years old, listed as the No. 9 Most Wanted Person and a resident of Brgy. Gulod, Quezon City at 3:40 PM of 8 April 2024, at Oracle Hotel located at No. 317 Katipunan Avenue Brgy. Loyola Height Quezon City.

Medina has a pending Warrant of Arrest for R.A 7610 or the Lascivious Conduct issued by Branch 1, Family Court, National Capital Judicial Region, Caloocan City.

Maranan said the courts of origin of the Warrants will be notified regarding the arrest of the accused.

He also commended his men for the successful operations that led to the arrest of the wanted persons.

“Ang pagkakahuli ng mga suspek na ito ay patunay lamang na ang ating kapulisan dito sa Quezon City ay agresibo upang matugis at mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas (The arrest of these suspects only proves that our police force here in Quezon City is aggressive in pursuing and holding accountable those who violate the law.),” Maranan said.