BI vows to stand firm against 'untouchable' Indian 5-6 mafia

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the agency will not be intimidated by complaints lodged against them for lawful arrests that they have conducted.

Tansingco made the statement after reports that a number of Indian nationals had filed a complaint against BI intelligence officers.

The complaint was lodged with the National Prosecution Service in Pasay City, alleging that the actions conducted by the 13 intelligence officers who were implicated in the illegal arrest of 16 Indian nationals in Antique and Iloilo were against the law.

The Indian nationals claimed that they had no immigration violations because they had legitimate 9(g) working visas.

According to Tansingco, the 16 Indians were arrested as a result of allegations made against them for allegedly engaging in the "5-6" or illegal money-lending operation.

The Bureau shared a copy of a letter that the Antique Provincial Board had sent them, reporting the rise in the number of Indian nationals that are engaging in illegal "5-6" operations, drug trafficking, and kidnapping in their region.

Tansingco said they have also received several reports in Iloilo against Indian nationals involved in violence, urging the BI to conduct operations against said foreign nationals.

A total of 10 Indians were taken into custody in the Iloilo municipalities of Arevalo and Savana, and six more in San Jose, Antique, were also arrested.

Tansingco emphasized that foreign nationals with 9(g) visas who are discovered to be working for phony companies, not for the petitioning company, or involved in activities deemed undesirable could still be subject to deportation and blacklisting.

The BI chief confirmed that the arrest was lawful, but he also promised to look into the claims of extortion filed against their operatives.

“We will investigate this complaint and ensure that if found guilty, erring employees will face the harshest penalty of law,” said Tansingco.

However, he stressed that the Bureau will not be cowered into ceasing massive arrests against illegal aliens and foreign gangs that are reported to be causing trouble in communities.

Tansingco said that he encourages all local government units to continue reporting illegal aliens that might be involved in illicit activities in their respective areas.

He added that they have their regional intelligence units tasked on locating, arresting, and deporting those illegal aliens.