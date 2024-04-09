AirAsiaPhl: Travel responsibly while beating the summer heat

Even with the average daily temperature of 35°C and reaching as high as 43°C in the Philippines and its neighboring countries—Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam—travelers continued to embrace the travel spirit.

As of 8 April, over 1.5 million people had secured seats on AirAsia for summer travel, both domestically and internationally. Beach and island resorts, historical monuments, and cultural destinations are the top options for most travelers to fully enjoy the warmth of the sun.

AirAsia Philippines is giving some essential travel tips on how to beat the heat and create unforgettable summertime memories to help passengers make the most of their trips:

1. Wear loose clothing that is made of lightweight materials to allow better air circulation around your body.

2. Avoid doing strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you are going on a walking tour, always bring protection such as sunblock, a sunvisor, and an umbrella.

3. Consider traveling at night to enjoy the night markets and other attractions.

4. Drink more water than usual. Practice sustainable travel by bringing your own water container.

5. Be aware of the following symptoms of heat exhaustion: extreme fatigue, dizziness, vomiting, headache, cold sweat, and rapid heart rate.

6. Travel insurance is always recommended because it covers medical expenses.

“Everyone loves to have fun in the sun. Adequate planning will save you a lot of stress. To make lasting memories together with your loved ones, it is important to travel safely and responsibly. We know how much travel means to you. Let us all take care and enjoy the best deals on flights and hotels via AirAsia Move. Any amount you save on your flights and hotels goes a long way toward allowing you to spend more at the destination, AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan shares.

In regards to cleanliness, inside as well as outside the airport and on board the aircraft, responsible travel is always an equal obligation for passengers and airline personnel.

“Being a responsible tourist also includes keeping the aircraft clean, which contributes to our commitment to delivering the best affordable and on-time air travel as it saves extra time for any additional cleaning between flights," Dailisan added.