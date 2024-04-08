Strategic energy investments for Visayas eyed

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday asked stakeholders to find suitable locations for new baseload generation plants and other energy storage systems in the Visayas region to meet the growing demands of the region.

In his speech during the ceremonial energization of the Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) 230KV Backbone Project in Bacolod, Marcos wants to improve the energy sufficiency and sustainability in Visayas — particularly in Negros and Panay Islands.

Marcos, citing government data, pointed out that the combined population of Western and Central Visayas is approximately 16 million, with a contribution of P2.24 trillion to the economy as of 2022.

He stressed that as the population and economy continue to expand, adequate power supply is essential for sustained growth.

“No region can be an economic powerhouse without reliable power supply. Power outages are a hindrance to progress. Our power system must be the spark to ignite development,” Marcos said.

Encouraging private generators to invest in the Negros and Panay sub-grids, President Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of ensuring self-sufficiency in the long run.

“The imperative of ensuring energy security for national and regional economic growth cannot be overstated,” he said.

“By enhancing connectivity and stability in the transmission network through the CNP, we are not only addressing immediate power challenges in the Negros and Panay, but also laying the foundation for a more sustainable and robust energy for the entire country,” Marcos added.

Finish on time

In the same speech, Marcos urged the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to ensure the timely completion of its energy expansion projects.

“The timely completion of critical projects in strategic locations is paramount to avoid power disruptions and to ensure our continued development. Let us remain steadfast in our drive to ensure timely completion of these remaining major transmission projects to bolster the stability of our power grid,” Marcos said.

“I urge the NGCP to deliver on the expansion developments in a timely manner. Rest assured, the government will continuously assist you in this shared endeavor,” he added.

The NGCP has faced criticism from the government for power instability in various regions, such as the blackouts in Western Visayas in January. Marcos personally held NGCP responsible for the blackouts, citing its failure to take action.

However, the NGCP said that the CNP project aims to enhance the transmission network in Visayas.