STI, PNP collaborating vs cybercrimes

The Eusebio Tanco-run STI Education System Holdings is partnering with the Philippine National Police (PNP) under its new chief, General Rommel Marbil, to bolster the police campaign against cybercriminals.

On Monday, P/Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza of the PNP-Directorate for Information Communications and Technology Management, visited the STI EDSA-Pasay Campus to explore potential collaborations with the institution.

Nobleza represented Marbil in the visit aimed at establishing partnerships that would enhance the technological capabilities of the PNP and foster innovation within the force.

Marbil’s directive was reiterated, highlighting the PNP’s recognition of the importance of competency and innovation in utilizing technology for law enforcement.

“In line with this vision, priority will be given to integrating the PNP Secured, Mobile, Artificial Intelligence-Driven and Real-Time (SMART) Policing Program, as well as an ICT Development Roadmap, into police operations,” Nobleza told reporters.

In pursuit of these goals, Nobleza also underlined the need to recruit a new generation of police officers and support staff with technical expertise and specialized IT skills.

“This strategic approach aims to equip the PNP with the tools and knowledge necessary to adapt to the evolving landscape of crime and security threats,” he said.

The PNP delegation was welcomed by prominent figures from the STI Education Services Group Inc., including chairman Tanco, president and CEO Monico Jacob, and president of STI Training Academy Inc. Ephrem dela Cerna Jr. Also present were Marcelo Balarusan from the TGP, an alumnus of STI Class 1997.

Following a brief meeting, the STI team gave a tour of their facilities, showcasing their equipment and laboratories.

Among the highlights were the Standard STI E-classrooms, Full Mission Bridge Simulator, Full Mission Engine Simulator, and Virtual and Augmented Reality Laboratory.