STI, PNP collaborate to fight cybercrime, produce SMART police

The Eusebio Tanco-run STI Education System Holdings is partnering with the Philippine National Police to equip police officers with the digitization push that was pledged to be the mantra of newly installed PNP chief Rommel Francisco Marbil.

On Monday, Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza of the PNP- Directorate for Information Communications and Technology Management, representing PNP chief Marbil, visited the STI EDSA-Pasay Campus to explore potential collaborations with the institution.

The visit aimed to establish partnerships that would enhance the technological capabilities of the PNP and foster innovation within the force.

During the visit, Marbil's directive was reiterated, highlighting the PNP's recognition of the importance of competency and innovation in utilizing technology for law enforcement.

“In line with this vision, priority will be given to integrating the PNP Secured, Mobile, Artificial Intelligence-Driven, and Real-Time (SMART) Policing Program as well as an ICT Development Roadmap, into police operations,” Nobleza told reporters.

In pursuit of these goals, Nobleza also underlined the need to recruit a new generation of police officers and support staff with technical expertise and specialized IT skills.

“This strategic approach aims to equip the PNP with the tools and knowledge necessary to adapt to the evolving landscape of crime and security threats,” he said.

The PNP delegation was welcomed by prominent figures from STI Education Services Group Inc., including Chairman Eusebio Tanco, President and CEO Monico Jacob, and President of STI Training Academy Inc., Ephrem dela Cerna Jr. Also present were Marcelo Balarusan from the TGP, an alumnus of STI Class 1997.

Following a brief meeting, the STI team facilitated a tour of their facilities, showcasing equipment and laboratories.

Among the highlights were the Standard STI E-Classrooms, Full Mission Bridge Simulator, Full Mission Engine Simulator, and Virtual and Augmented Reality Laboratory.

The meeting paved the way for potential collaborations between the PNP and STI to leverage technology to enhance law enforcement capabilities.

“Proposed initiatives include the development and use of Virtual Reality Technology for police training, training of PNP Maritime Group Personnel in maritime competencies using STI's simulators, and specialized training in cybercrime and digital forensics,” Nobleza said.

Furthermore, discussions centered on the possibility of establishing a PNP Cadetship Program in collaboration with STI, allowing aspiring police recruits to pursue IT-related courses at the institution.

Also, the utilization of STI Training Academy's blockchain technology for issuing police clearances and certifications was explored as a means of streamlining administrative processes.

Nobleza said a memorandum of agreement will be sealed in the coming days to make the partnership official.

STI, formerly known as Systems Technology Institute, was founded in 1983 as a school for computer programming which rapidly expanded into 68 campuses offering not only information and technology courses but also maritime, business, culinary, and hospitality education.