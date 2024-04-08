‘She’s upset with me’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to make it up to First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos after his trip to Washington, D.C. this week, saying he’s facing the challenges of balancing official duties with spending quality time with his wife.

In a media interview in Bacolod City, Marcos said he plans to prioritize reconnecting with the First Lady once his hectic schedule permits.

“We’ve already missed two of our dates. So I need to make it up when I return from the States,” the President said. “She’s already upset with me.”

Marcos is departing for Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, 10 April, to attend the inaugural trilateral summit with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio slated for 11 April.

The First Couple will celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary on 17 April. They tied the knot at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy.

They are parents to three sons: Sandro, who is the House Senior Deputy Majority Leader, Joseph Simon, and Vinny.

In a vlog post in February, the First Couple said they have their regular Wednesday date nights.

In the video, Marcos emphasized the importance of face-to-face communication for couples, saying that direct interaction is paramount for fostering a resilient relationship.

“I suppose it’s just direct communication. Don’t communicate through your phone. Talk to each other face to face. Don’t bother with social media when it comes to relationships,” the President said in response to a question in his most recent vlog, which featured the First Lady for the first time.