SBSI closure order

LOOK: DENR Secretary Maria Antonio Yulo, Undersecretary Joselin Fragada, and Regional Executive Director Nonito Tamayo display the closure order against Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) on Monday, 8 April 2024, at the DENR Head Office in Quezon City. SBSI was accused of building numerous infrastructures in DENR's protected areas in violation of the Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA). | via Analy Labor