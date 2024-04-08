NAIA Terminal 3 ‘business as usual’

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reassured the public on Sunday that the maintenance work on the enhancement of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3’s electrical systems was carefully planned to ensure uninterrupted operations, especially during peak hours.

In a statement, the MIAA said that flight operations will not be disrupted in any way by the electrical upgrade work taking place between 2 April and 28 May 2024, nor will it hamper the processing of passengers and baggage.

“In the day, most areas of the terminal building will have air conditioning and light,” said MIAA general manager Eric Ines.

The airport chief also explained that these electrical upgrade activities generally involve the replacement of parts or components of the medium circuit breakers across eight different electrical substations in NAIA Terminal 3.

He added that the schedule of electrical upgrades has been timed after the last flight and away from peak hours of operations.

Based on the schedule, replacement activities will only take a short 15 minutes up to a maximum of three hours but will not extend into the departure or arrival times of the first flight of the day.

The window hours for maintenance work will be from 12:01 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Meantime, the southern portion of the terminal will be affected. There will be an observable reduction in air conditioning and lighting in the first through fourth-floor hallways and lobbies, stairwells, some second and third floor offices, surface parking, and multi-level parking.

He also disclosed that it is possible for the escalators and elevators on this side of the terminal to stop working during maintenance hours.

Ines added that all Terminal 3 gensets are on standby for any contingency during the conduct of maintenance works.