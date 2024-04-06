Visayas grid link steadies power flow

ILOILO CITY — The 230 kV Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) Backbone project, a major part of the country’s Transmission Development Plan (TDP), has finally commenced its operation to further strengthen and stabilize the national grid.

In an interview at the sidelines of the second Philippine Electric Power Industry Forum here, Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara confirmed that the CNP had fully kicked off its operations last 27 March, four days earlier than the final deadline set.

“I was so happy when it went online at 1001 hours on March 27, four days earlier than their deadline. The important thing about the completion of the CNP backbone at 230KV is that there are now two possible routes to go to secluded islands. We used to have only one connection,” Guevara told reporters.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) was tasked with completing the CNP project by December 2020. However, the completion date was postponed multiple times, especially after the pandemic paralyzed many business operations.

Positive step forward

The Department of Energy (DoE) said the widespread power disturbance that happened in Western Visayas in January could have been prevented had the CNP been completed on time.

During a forum, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas highlighted that investigations have revealed lapses in the transmission system partly caused the power outages.

However, he acknowledged that the commencement of the CNP marks a positive step forward.

“I think the investigation has shown some deficiencies in the transmission, in a generation. And I think all the parties are trying to make sure that things happen,” Treñas said.

“Like the Cebu-Negros-Panay grid, they’ve already completed it and it’s already being used by us. And we’re very happy with that. It has been delayed so many administrations ago. But it’s finally happened and it’s continuously being improved,” he added.

The Panay Island is powered by four large coal power plants with a total capacity of 451 megawatts, or MW, and nine smaller diesel/bunker and renewables with a total capacity of 220.3 MW.

The large coal power plants consist of three units of Panay Energy Development Corp., or PEDC, and one unit of PCPC.

Aside from generators on the island, 180 MW can be drawn from Negros to Panay through a submarine cable. The total demand for Panay Island is below 400 MW.