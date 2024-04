LATEST

Onion farmer from Nueva Ecija

LOOK: A farmer from Nueva Ecija assists his customer in buying onion for P70 per kilo along East Avenue in Quezon City on Saturday, 6 April 2024. The province of Nueva Ecija is a major grower of onions in Central Luzon with more than 10,500 hectares of onion plantation. The volume of production throughout the country for 2024 is projected to spike by more than 300,000 metric tons. | via Analy Labor