I had a chance to join the Academic Integration of third-year theologians from Maryhill School of Theology (MST), composed of nine religious brothers and one OND sister, including Br. Daryl, OH; Br. Eduard, MS; Br. Harold, SSCC; Br. Kim, OHF; and Sr. Krisel, OND, over the weekend somewhere in the southern part of Luzon.

Recently, Pope Francis called on all those who handle priestly and seminary formation to carefully handle their formandi. The Pope is “worried about priests with an authoritarian attitude.”

The Holy Father’s statement suggests that the process of human formation is among the issues that need to be considered.

Even Jesus’ disciples had problems with attitude; thus, human formation is essential. Nowadays, priests with attitude problems are having difficulty dealing with both their brother priests and lay people.

As formators, they are expected to be merciful and just in dealing with seminarians, turning them into mature individuals who, when they become pastors, know what to do when faced with trials and difficulties, from simple problems of financial auditing to administration.

Incidentally, today, the Sunday after Easter, is Divine Mercy Sunday, on which all Catholic Christians worldwide are encouraged to receive God’s mercy, compassion, and forgiveness through the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession).

Divine Mercy Sunday is a yearly celebration like the Day of Atonement — where all sins and punishments due to sin are washed away in God’s infinite mercy. This paschal event focuses on God’s mercy for us sinners and His free gift to those who turn to Him with trust.

Divine Mercy Sunday (also known as the Feast of the Divine Mercy) is a feast day observed in the Roman Rite calendar and some Anglo-Catholics of the Church of England (it is not, however, an official Anglican feast). It is celebrated on the Second Sunday of Easter, which concludes the Octave of Easter.

Going to Confession is not the only way to prepare ourselves for Divine Mercy Sunday. As Cardinal Francis Macharski, then Archbishop of Cracow, Poland, explained in a 1985 pastoral letter, we are not simply called to ask for God’s mercy with trust; we are also called to be merciful.

According to Kowalska’s diary, the Feast of Divine Mercy receives from Jesus the biggest promises of grace related to the Devotion of Divine Mercy, in particular, that a person who goes to sacramental confession (the confession may take place some days before) and receives holy communion on that day shall obtain forgiveness of all the sins they have committed during life.

For Catholics to fittingly observe Divine Mercy Sunday in a solemn way, we should do the following: celebrate the Feast on the Sunday after Easter; sincerely repent of all our sins; place our complete trust in Jesus; go to Confession, preferably before that Sunday; receive Holy Communion on the day of the Feast; and venerate the image of The Divine Mercy.

We are to perform an act or gesture of deep religious respect towards a sacred image because of the person that it represents, in this case, our Most Merciful Savior. Again, we are reminded to be merciful to others through our actions, words, and prayers on their behalf.

Tomorrow, 8 April, will be the last day of the Novena being spearheaded by the Truth and Transparency Trio (TNTrio), which will be held at Plaza Roma in front of the Commission on Elections and the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Concepcion (Manila Cathedral) in Intramuros, Manila.

May the Peace of the Risen Lord Jesus Christ be upon us and reign in our hearts now and forever!