NAIA passenger arrested for illegal firearms

A 70-year-old male passenger was apprehended at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City for violating Republic Act 10591, according to the PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP).

Reports said that the suspect attempted to deposit a caliber.22 Ruger pistol with one magazine assembly and a caliber.45 Thompson pistol with three pieces of magazine and 20 rounds of ammunition before the departure firearms booth of NAIA Terminal 3.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP said that upon verification, it came out that the serial numbers on the firearms and the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence did not match, and the serial number appeared to have been tampered with.

As a result, the Duty Firearms Facilitator arrested the passenger and informed him of his constitutional rights, which were documented in accordance with Senate Bill 2199, also known as the Body-Worn Camera Act.

The suspect is being held at NAIA Police Station 3 for proper handling and filing of the case while the firearms and ammo seized from him will be used against him as evidence.