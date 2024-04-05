Kalayaan town takes charge of bird protection on Lawak Island

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The town of Kalayaan has been tasked to step up efforts in managing and protecting Lawak Island, an important haven for at least three endangered species of bird in the West Philippine Sea.

The move to amplify Kalayaan’s local oversight was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signing today, 5 April, with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), whose chair is Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates.

Situated 300 kilometers from mainland Palawan in WPS, Lawak was recognized as a critical habitat by the PCSD in September 2022, serving as a sanctuary for migratory birds like sooty terns and great crested terns, which are considered vulnerable according to the Philippine Red List of Threatened Fauna.

Socrates emphasized that the agreement represents the beginning of numerous initiatives by the provincial government to affirm sovereignty in the disputer waters.

He announced plans for constructing a tourist port on the island, assuring that it would be designed to avoid disturbing the resident species.

"The provincial government of Palawan will construct the port where tourists will land. It won't be large. We will make sure that the construction of the port will not disturb the species on the island," Socrates said.

The concept of sustainable tourism in the Kalayaan Group of Islands (KIG), a region renowned for its unique marine ecosystems and as a contested territory due to its valuable seafood resources, has been extensively studied.

Efforts to promote sustainable tourism, spearheaded by various sectors, aim to increase awareness and generate support for the region.

Mar Guidote, acting chief of party for SIBOL of the USAID, highlighted the lack of public knowledge about Lawak Island's status as a critical habitat and the importance of a balanced approach to managing socio-ecological, economic, and military interests in the area.

"When we search [Lawak Island] on Google, there's nothing there. We in this room are the only ones who know that Lawak Island is a critical habitat," Guidote said.

"There are non-government organizations and local government unite that bring their own funds to this management plan. Its content balances socio-ecological, economic, and even military interests in general. The plan of each sector is good, but balance is needed, or not everything may be achieved," Guidote added.

Further enhancing the island's infrastructure, Socrates disclosed plans for also constructing educational facilities in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd ), funded through the Special Education Funds.

Additionally, a local ordinance was enacted in 2023 to reinforce the island's designation as a critical habitat, supporting the PCSD's resolution.

The signing, held at the Best Western Ivywall Hotel, was attended by key Palawan figures, including Mayor Roberto Del Mundo, Kalayaan's Vice Mayor Beltzasar Alindogan, PCSDS Deputy Executive Director Niño Rey Estoya, and senior DENR-CENRO ecosystem management specialist Ma. Vivian Soriano.

The event also saw participation from representatives across various sectors, including local government, law enforcement, academia, the military, and environmental agencies, demonstrating a collective commitment to preserving Lawak Island's natural heritage.