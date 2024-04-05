LATEST

Desecrated church

LOOK: The San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Binalbagan, Negros Occidental is temporarily closed after the destruction and desecration committed on several religious items while a mass was going on. In a statement, Bishop Louie Galbines of the Kabankalan diocese said the images of St. Joseph, San Isidro Labrador—the parish patron, Immaculate Conception, two angels, and the Crucifix were damaged. The Tabernacle was also disfigured. The bishop stated that the suspect is already in police custody and will be held accountable for the crime and damages he caused. | via Gabriela Baron (📸: San Isidro Parish Binalbagan)