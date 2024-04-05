DA chief assures no shortage in mackerel canned goods amid import ban

Despite indefinitely suspending the importation of round scad (galunggong), mackerel (alumahan), and bonito (tulingan), Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., assured the public that it would not undermine the production of mackerel canned goods.

"Technically, importers should be able to import 10 percent more than what they are using now. So, I don’t see any reason why they fear a possible shortage in the supply of mackerel for canning," said Laurel, noting that the problems are 'some crafty importers' illegally diverting the above-mentioned fish species to wet markets where their sales are exempted from value-added tax (VAT).

"The problem is diversion. If they (importers) imported mackerel and diverted it to wet markets, they will fall short [of their required supply]," he said.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) earlier this week issued Memorandum Order No. 14, which implements the halting of the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for the importation of the three fish species after reports of these intended for canning, processing, or institutional buyers were diverted to wet markets reached their office.

The DA, however, noted that the importation of mackerel for canning purposes may be granted an exemption, provided that the volume will be based on the VATable sales of the canned product from the previous year with an additional 10 percent buffer.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Thursday that the agency would be giving a special focus on the DA-issued importation ban.

DTI Undersecretary for Communications Jose Edgardo Sunico said that the matter will be addressed in their regular meetings with the manufacturers.

"As a matter of fact, the manufacturers have planned regular meetings with the DTI on a regular basis. So there will be a special focus probably on this one to see if there are interventions that the DTI needs to do," he said.