Amnestiya kay Trillanes pinagtibay

Pinagtibay ng Korte Suprema nitong Huwebes na may bisa ang amnestiya na ibinigay kay dating Senador Antonio Trillanes IV at idineklara nitong "unconstitutional" ang proklamasyon na ginawa ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte para ibasura ang naturang amnestiya.

Sa desisyon na isinulat ni Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh, hindi umano mare-revoke ng isang Pangulo ang pagbibigay ng amnestiya nang walang concurrence mula sa Kongreso.

Binigyan-diin pa ng SC ang pangingibabaw ng Bill of Rights, at sinabing "neither the Government nor any of its officials, including the President, are above the law."

Idineklara ng mga mahistrado na ang pagbasura sa amnestiya ni Trillanes na matagal nang naaprubahan at walang sapat na abiso ay paglabag sa kaniyang "constitutional right to due process."

Sinabi rin sa desisyon na nilalabag ng Proclamation 527 ni Duterte ang "ex post facto law" at "double jeopardy," dahil nais nitong buhayin ang mga kasong kriminal laban kay Trillanes na matagal nang ibinasura at may pinal nang desisyon.

Nakita rin umano ng mga mahistrado ang "convincing evidence" na nagsumite si Trillanes ng kaniyang aplikasyon para mabigyan ng amnestiya.

"The Executive’s decision to revoke only Trillanes’ amnesty, notwithstanding the fact that the application forms of all the other amnesty grantees could similarly no longer be located, constituted a breach of his right to the equal protection of the laws," ayon sa SC.

"The Decision affirms that in balancing the exercise of presidential prerogatives and the protection of the citizens’ rights, the Constitution and the laws remain as the Court’s anchor and rudder," dagdag pa sa desisyon.