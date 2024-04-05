6th most wanted person in Pasay arrested

The sixth most wanted person in Pasay City was finally apprehended by the police in an anti-crime operation.

The Pasay City Police Station yesterday announced the successful arrest of alias Lay Qiuhong Katya, 30-years old, a Chinese national and listed as the 6th most wanted person. The arrest took place at approximately 4:50 p.m. in Barangay 70, Pasay City.

The suspect was apprehended by the personnel of the warrant and subpoena section of Pasay City Police, pursuant to multiple warrants for various violations under Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect is facing charges under Section 11, Article II (5 counts); and Section 12, Article II, with bail amounts ranging from P40,000 to P200,000 each case. The total bail recommended stands at P1,040,000.

The warrants for Jianlong Li's arrest were issued by Xerxes Ultra Garcia, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 295, Parañaque City.