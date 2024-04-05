10 April declared Eid’l Fitr holiday

Malacañang has declared Wednesday, 10 April, as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 514 for the holiday on Thursday, 4 April, Malacañang said.

The Palace said the signing of the proclamation is “to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

Declaring Eid’l Fitr, or the Feast of Ramadan, will “allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony,” Malacañang added.

Eid’l Fitr lasts three days after the fasting month as Muslims worldwide celebrate it as the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The Philippine government recognizes Eid’l Fitr as a regular holiday under Republic Act 9177 and Presidential Proclamation No. 1083, signed on 13 November 2002.