Murder suspect arrested at NAIA

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) apprehended a murder suspect at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The arrest was made in coordination with the San Carlos City Police Station and NAIA Police Station 3.

According to the authorities, the 38-year-old Filipino male suspect was taken into custody under the directives of PCOL Arnel J. Apud, Chief of Aviation Security Unit NCR, after arriving in the country from Hanoi, Vietnam.

After being arrested, the suspect was immediately taken into custody and held at the San Carlos City Police Station in Pangasinan while waiting for his trial.

Specifically, as stated in his arrest order, with Criminal Case Numbers SSV-9446 and 9447 dated 9 January 2018, issued by Hon. Rusty M. Naya, bail has been recommended at PHP 200,000 for the charge of frustrated murder, while no bail has been granted for the murder charges.

PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGEN Christopher N. Abrahano emphasized the agency's continuous commitment to public safety stating, "We at AVSEGROUP prioritize your safety above all else, and we are dedicated to ensuring it through our relentless efforts."